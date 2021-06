BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is a big weather day, as North-Central WV, and the rest of WV, is vulnerable to flash floods today. A low-pressure system and frontal boundary have set themselves up in WV and are moving east. As that happens, they’ll make use of the moisture and warm temperatures in the area to produce thunderstorms. These scattered showers and thunderstorms are not only filled with moisture and thus can produce lots of rain, but these showers and storms are also slow-moving. Basically, this means they’ll sit in one area for a long period of time, since they are not moving much.