Raise The Raptor Roof and Help The Friends of Texas Wildlife’s Efforts Fly
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Heating & Air Conditioning is matching dollar for dollar up to $5,000 all donations to help build a Rehab and Ambassador Raptor facility for The Friends of Texas Wildlife. It is an ambitious project that will provide much needed help to the only wildlife rescue group located in Montgomery County. Their project goal is to raise $25,000 to help build new cages for the educational ambassador raptors (non-releasable) birds. These new “mews” (small flight cages) will allow Friends of Texas Wildlife to house all of their educational raptors in one location. This will also free up other caging for birds in rehabilitative care.www.woodlandsonline.com