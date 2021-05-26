SIUE Releases Dean's List For 2021 Spring Semester

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — SIU Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook has announced his plans to retire. “After the last 15 months, nearly losing my father to COVID, seeing our two daughters spend some time in Edwardsville and then move away to Chicago and Pittsburgh, respectively, and realizing that the pace I believe the chancellor’s position requires is no longer sustainable for me, I think the institution would be better served by a new leader with a fresh spirit,” Pembrook said.