Edwardsville, IL

SIUE Releases Dean's List For 2021 Spring Semester

 15 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE has announced the 2021 Spring Dean's List. Students must have a 3.5 on a 4.0 scale or better to qualify. Illinois Aledo Tristan Zachary Essig Jessie Leigh Icenogle Algonquin Kathleen Caubre Conner Jacob Michael Manrrique Chapin J Mitchell Anthony Negri Jenna Nicole Walker Sebastian Wrobel Katarzyna Zajac Alhambra Haley Marissa Basler Ashlyn Amy Bray Abraham G. Koch Allendale Addison Rae Drone Alma Gavin Baily Ratermann Altamont Elizabeth Anne Biggs Samuel Edward Childerson Continue Reading

