Mitchell 1 Workshops Will Help ‘Accelerate Profitability’

This practicum course will allow students direct experience and field work in completing and building The Design Workshop during the summer months. This practicum course provides students the opportunity to work with faculty, consultants, and clients in working toward finalizing the construction and contract drawings, and translating those drawings into a built project through a full range of fabrication, construction and assembly processes. Students work in teams under the leadership of the faculty in a safe manner on site and in shop facilities in collaboration with other students of The Design Workshop. Faculty leading the summer practicum set the collective terms for engagement during the summer, including hours of work and shared commitment to ensure the successful completion of the project or a phase of a project prior to the start of the Fall semester that follows the summer practicum. Past construction and fabrication experience is not a pre-requisite of this practicum. On-site training is a key element of this practicum and as such, requires a proactive and engaged approach by students to take on the challenges of building within an urban context, framed by the complexity of code, cost and civic contingencies.