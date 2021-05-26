BBB Launches Remy Rotating Electrical Troubleshooting Guide
BBB Industries, a leading remanufacturer of automotive aftermarket parts, has announced the release of its Remy Rotating Electrical Troubleshooting Guide. “The Troubleshooting Guide was developed to provide the professional technician and DIYer the proper information needed to identify and understand the key components to the starting and charging system,” said Matt Heater, Rotating Electric director of Product Marketing and Product Management. “Due to the electrical complexities of today’s vehicles, it is important to determine why there is a system failure. This Guide will be helpful in correctly finding the cause of the difficulty the first time.”www.aftermarketnews.com