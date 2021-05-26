EVENEPOEL, NIBALI AND CICCONE CRASH HARD ON GIRO STAGE 17 DESCENT

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) has taken the win of the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia, Egan Bernal stays on top of the General Classification. The 19th stage of the Corsa Rosa was slightly different from the original one because the organisation changed the route following the events of the Mottarone Cableway. The route was 166 kilometres long between Abbiategrasso and Alpe Di Mera and featured one climb of the fourth category, one of the third and a mountain finish on a cat-one climb.