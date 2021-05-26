EVENEPOEL, NIBALI AND CICCONE CRASH HARD ON GIRO STAGE 17 DESCENT
Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel fell again in Wednesday’s 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia. The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider went over the safety barrier in a mass fall on the descent down the San Valentino Pass involving six other riders including Italian Trek Segafredo duo Giulio Ciccone and Vincenzo Nibali. After several minutes the 21-year-old managed to get back in his bike and head towards the finish line 15 miles away at Sega di Ala. Ciccone quickly sprang back onto his bike.roadbikeaction.com