EVENEPOEL, NIBALI AND CICCONE CRASH HARD ON GIRO STAGE 17 DESCENT

roadbikeaction.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgian rider Remco Evenepoel fell again in Wednesday’s 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia. The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider went over the safety barrier in a mass fall on the descent down the San Valentino Pass involving six other riders including Italian Trek Segafredo duo Giulio Ciccone and Vincenzo Nibali. After several minutes the 21-year-old managed to get back in his bike and head towards the finish line 15 miles away at Sega di Ala. Ciccone quickly sprang back onto his bike.

