The 2022 Volkswagen Taos is VW’s BEST U.S. Product — No Kidding: Video
Images of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos fail to convey how far VW has come in building a successful crossover for the U.S. audience. The 2022 Volkswagen Taos has completely changed my opinion of the direction of Volkswagen’s U.S. offerings. It impressed me to the point where I had to find minor things to nitpick. On top of that, I think the ride and quality are not only extremely competitive, but better than (most) other VW products.tflcar.com