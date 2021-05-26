The 2022 Volkswagen Taos is VW’s BEST U.S. Product — No Kidding: Video

Automakers have appeared to have settled on two targets for their entry-level electric offerings: a range greater than 200 miles of range and a price point of about $40,000, roughly the cost of the average new vehicle. That's precisely where the immensely popular Tesla Model 3 lives. Before you scoff that, the Model 3's range is much more than 300 miles for some variants. Remember, that's the EPA figure. In our 75-mph highway-speed range test, the best result we've managed with a Model 3 Long Range is 230 miles, which is just 20 more than these other two EVs on the affordable end of the spectrum that we've gathered here.