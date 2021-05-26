Cancel
Buying Cars

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos is VW’s BEST U.S. Product — No Kidding: Video

By Nathan Adlen
tflcar.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImages of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos fail to convey how far VW has come in building a successful crossover for the U.S. audience. The 2022 Volkswagen Taos has completely changed my opinion of the direction of Volkswagen’s U.S. offerings. It impressed me to the point where I had to find minor things to nitpick. On top of that, I think the ride and quality are not only extremely competitive, but better than (most) other VW products.

tflcar.com
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Buick Encore GX vs. 2022 Volkswagen Taos: Dimensional Comparison

Volkswagen unveiled the new 2022 Taos crossover late last year, pulling the sheets on a fresh subcompact-plus entry set to rival the 2022 Buick Encore GX. Now, we’re taking a look at how these two crossovers compare with regard to the exterior dimensions, interior dimensions, and cargo room in the following GM Authority Dimensional comparison.
Buying Carsnny360.com

For subcompact SUVs, 2022 Volkswagen Taos hits a sweet spot

After years banging its head on the wall trying to convince American drivers to buy small cars, Volkswagen tried something novel a couple of years ago: selling what we wanted, not what the German automaker felt like building. The result has been a string of successes. Who could’ve guessed?. Starting...
Carsautomoblog.net

These New Basecamp Accessories Will Jazz Up Your 2022 VW Taos

The 2022 VW Taos is compact, sporty, and gentle on your bank account with a starting MSRP under $25,000. However, if you want to spend a little extra, VW is offering a nice array of accessories for the new Taos. The add-ons, designed to make the Taos more rugged and sporty, are part of VW’s Basecamp package and larger accessory lineup.
CarsKULR8

Volkswagen reports data breach of VW and Audi customers’ information

Many Volkswagen and Audi customers or shoppers have had at least their basic information stolen after a data breach. CNN reports the breach exposed contact information and, in some cases, personal details, like driver license numbers, of customers in the United States and Canada. A statement from Volkswagen reportedly stated...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Ford's first VW-based EV to be US-flavoured crossover

Junior sibling to the Mach-E will combine ID 4 tech with US-led looks for 2022 debut. The landmark car-making tie-up between Ford and Volkswagen will begin to bear fruit in 2023, when the US manufacturer kick-starts its bold European EV offensive with a locally produced and regionally focused crossover to sit beneath the Mustang Mach-E.
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

VW Debuts All-New 2022 Taos Compact SUV

Automotive Fleet recently had the opportunity to test drive the all-new 2022 Volkswagen Taos compact SUV, which is the newest member of the VW’s SUV lineup. It is available in either a front-wheel-drive (FWD) or an all-drive configuration. I had an opportunity to drive both models. The FWD version is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 158 hp and 184 lb.-ft. of torque paired with either an 8-speed automatic. The 4Motion all-wheel-drive model has the same engine, but is mated to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic.
Herndon, VAconceptcarz.com

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI named best hatchback in Good Housekeeping's Best Family Cars

Good Housekeeping's experts praise the handling, performance and utility of the 2021 Golf GTI. Herndon, VA — Volkswagen of America is pleased to announce that the 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI has earned Good Housekeeping's 'Best Hatchback' honor in its 'Best New Family Cars' competition. Working with experts from Car and Driver, the Good Housekeeping team evaluated hundreds of new vehicles, test-driving the top contenders on well over 5,000 miles of sprawling highways, windy town streets and busy city blocks.
Buying CarsCarscoops

VW’s Facelifted Tiguan Allspace Goes On Sale In Europe

VW has opened the order books for the facelifted Tiguan Allspace in major European markets, offering a more modern design along with space for up to seven passengers. The revamped Tiguan Allspace benefits from the same visual updates of the shorter Tiguan, which are focused mainly on the front and the rear. The design changes also added 22 mm in the length of the new Tiguan Allspace due to the new bumper styling; interior room remains unchanged over the outgoing model.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Volkswagen reveals a complete accessory line for the Taos SUV

Volkswagen of America has revealed a new line of accessories for its Taos compact SUV. All the accessories are meant to complement the style of the SUV and make it more adaptable to the different things customers want to do with their vehicle. VW says the line of accessories for the smaller Taos SUV comes after it received an overwhelmingly positive response to the Basecamp line of accessories for its Atlas full-size SUV.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2022 Volkswagen Taos: You’ll Pay Up to $900 Extra for These Advanced Safety Features

Volkswagen is on the verge of introducing a brand-new vehicle to their line-up. It’s named the newcomer the Volkswagen Taos, which also happens to be the name of a giant automaton that’s found in Greek mythology. While the automaton the vehicle is named after might be a giant, the VW Taos isn’t; in fact, some people have even gotten into the habit of calling it a baby Volkswagen Tiguan.
CarsAutoExpress

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport vs Cupra Leon 300

How do you define a hot hatchback? Should it be a practical, sensible family car that can roll up its sleeves and deliver a surprise punch? Or should it be a race car for the road that just happens to have five doors and a big boot? Or is there a space in between?
Carscarfinest.com

2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Review: Still on the Podium?

Debuting for 2019, Volkswagen’s current A7-generation Jetta represented a meaningful step forward for a nameplate that had lost some of its luster over its previous few iterations. It impressed us enough, in fact, to earn a third-place ranking among compact sedans in our MotorTrend Ultimate Car Rankings. How’s it holding up against the ever-increasing competition? To find out we spent a week in a range-topping GLI model in Pure Gray and fitted with the Autobahn Black package, which left it a few red wheel stripes shy of aping the 35th Anniversary model we tested in 2019.
BusinessThe Verge

Former VW, Audi bosses to pay Volkswagen millions over Dieselgate

Volkswagen will receive around $350 million as part of a settlement with executives who ran the company during the Dieselgate emissions cheating scandal, after claiming they breached their “duty of care.”. Former CEO Martin Winterkorn has agreed to pay the company 11.2 million euro ($13.6 million), while former Audi boss...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Comparison Test: 2020 Kia Niro EV vs. 2021 Volkswagen ID.4

Automakers have appeared to have settled on two targets for their entry-level electric offerings: a range greater than 200 miles of range and a price point of about $40,000, roughly the cost of the average new vehicle. That's precisely where the immensely popular Tesla Model 3 lives. Before you scoff that, the Model 3's range is much more than 300 miles for some variants. Remember, that's the EPA figure. In our 75-mph highway-speed range test, the best result we've managed with a Model 3 Long Range is 230 miles, which is just 20 more than these other two EVs on the affordable end of the spectrum that we've gathered here.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Volkswagen T7 Multivan Proves Commerical Vehicles Can Be Cool

Volkswagen hasn't offered a van in the United States for a long time. Americans these days prefer large SUVs like the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, but back in 2008, the German automaker offered a minivan called the Routan. The Routan was merely a rebadged version of the Chrysler Town & Country, so the last time VW genuinely offered a home-grown van was from 1993 to 2002. In the US, VW marketed it as the Eurovan, while the rest of the world knew it as the T5 generation Transporter. Though it isn't coming to the US this time around, VW just revealed its latest T7 generation model, now called the Multivan.