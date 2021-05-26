Cancel
APA Names EnerSys 2021 New Supplier Of The Year

By aftermarketNews Staff
aftermarketnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnerSys, a global provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications and the manufacturer of ODYSSEY batteries, recently was named Automotive Parts Associates’ (APA) 2021 New Supplier of the Year for its ODYSSEY battery brand. The recognition was awarded at the APA’s Annual Shareholders & Suppliers Virtual Conference on March 23.

