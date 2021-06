There was only one goal scored in Game 7 between the Islanders and Lightning, but those types of games turn out to be nailbiters instead of snoozefests when there's so much on the line. In the end, Andrei Vasilevskiy didn't make any mistakes, making 18 saves in the 1-0 shutout win for Tampa Bay. Vasilevskiy now has four shutouts in this season's playoffs and five shutouts in his last 19 playoff games. He’s also building his reputation as a clutch playoff goalie, as the Bolts have now clinched four consecutive series wins by way of a Vasilevskiy shutout.