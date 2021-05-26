Cancel
Economy

Continental Recognized For Data Excellence

By aftermarketNews Staff
aftermarketnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinental, a leading automotive aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered replacement parts, has received the 2021 ACES and PIES Data Award for Medium Catalogs from the Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) for the accuracy of its electronic catalog data. The award was presented for the company’s ATE Brake Systems Parts catalog during the annual ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference, which was held virtually from May 17-19. This marks the second ACPN award for Continental’s aftermarket team, who also received the 2018 ACES and PIES Data Award for Small Catalogs.

