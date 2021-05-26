Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Author Roxane Gay launches imprint Roxane Gay Books

Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmrEp_0aC3QaEf00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Roxane Gay's latest project is an imprint that will release the kinds of books she likes to read.

The author of such works as “Bad Feminist” and “Hunger” is teaming up with Grove Atlantic on Roxane Gay Books, which will publish three books a year. Gay has worked for years with Grove, which in 2014 released her debut novel “An Untamed State.” She also has long been interested in promoting other writers, whether through her Medium magazine Gay or through her Audacious Book Club.

“I love having a hand in bringing brilliant writing into the world, and over the past 15 or so years, I’ve done that in various editorial capacities that have been incredibly gratifying," Gay said in a statement Wednesday. "It has been a lifelong dream to have a literary imprint of my own where I could publish great books and have the support of a storied publishing house behind me.”

Gay's new imprint will publish fiction and nonfiction, and, in partnership with Grove, will sponsor a publishing fellowship program “for candidates who might not have access to the industry through traditional avenues,” according to Grove.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
35K+
Followers
47K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxane Gay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Great Books#Gay Rights#Imprint#Literary Fiction#Feminist#Medium#The Associated Press#Ap#Writers#Love#Launches#Likes#Hunger#Grove Atlantic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Collegesithaca.com

Author Roxane Gay to speak at Cornell commencement

ITHACA, NY -- Author and cultural critic Roxane Gay – whose writing explores feminism, race, body image, her own life, contemporary social topics and fiction – will be the Cornell Senior Convocation speaker for the 153rd graduating class, the Convocation Committee for the university’s Class of 2021 announced May 13.
EntertainmentCornell University

Roxane Gay dares Class of ’21 to nurture big dreams

Take chances, ignore the naysayers and, instead of pulling up the ladder after you’ve made the climb, lend a hand to those on the lower rungs. In a recorded Convocation address, author and social commentator Roxane Gay challenged the Cornell Class of 2021 to be true to themselves and to their dreams, however wild they may be.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Opinion: Roxane Gay Books should serve as model for publishing industry

Grove Atlantic has announced that Roxane Gay — author of the essay collection “Bad Feminist,” the memoir “Hunger” and the novel “Untamed State” — will lead a publishing imprint, one she will oversee creatively and editorially that will be focused on underrepresented voices. As I’ve written here before — just last week, in fact — publishing needs to make structural changes to help promote the work of brilliant, non-white writers. This is a heartening step in that direction.
Books & Literaturewcn247.com

'The Night Watchman,' Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s most esteemed novelists, Louise Erdrich, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for “The Night Watchman.” Other winners for books include the late Les Payne and daughter Tamara Payne for their Malcolm X biography “The Dead Are Arising.” “The Hot Wing King” by Katori Hall, a play set around a hot wing cooking competition, won the prize for drama during a theater season that saw most venues largely shuttered. The awards were announced Friday during a remote ceremony that honored the best work in journalism and the arts in 2020, a year upended by the coronavirus pandemic, the racial reckoning after the police killing of George Floyd and the U.S. presidential election.
Books & LiteratureBradenton Herald

The Latest: 2021 Pulitzer Prizes honor journalism, arts

NEW YORK — One of the country’s most esteemed novelists, Louise Erdrich, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for “The Night Watchman.” Other winners for books include the late Les Payne and daughter Tamara Payne for their Malcolm X biography “The Dead Are Arising.”. Marcia Chatelain’s “Franchise: The Golden Arches...
MinoritiesAustin Chronicle

Jason June's Gay YA Agenda

Jason June is a fan of many forms of magic: the glitter of mermaid unicorns; Laura Dern’s mesmerizing turn as Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park; and, as exemplified in his newest young adult novel Jay’s Gay Agenda, the simple magic of discovering yourself as a queer person. While his...
Moscow, IDspokanepublicradio.org

Cameron McGill Reads "Armpit" by Ross Gay

Cameron McGill is a poet, educator, and musician living in Moscow, ID. His poems have appeared or are forthcoming in The American Poetry Review, Beloit Poetry Journal, RHINO, Western Humanities Review, and elsewhere. His chapbook, Meridians, is available from Willow Springs Books. His debut full-length collection, In The Night Field is available June 1st, 2021 from Augury Books. He holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Idaho and teaches at Washington State University, where he co-directs the Visiting Writers Series.
Minoritiesbookmarks.reviews

The 2000s Made Me Gay: Essays on Pop Culture

Today's gay youth have dozens of queer peer heroes, both fictional and real, but former gay teenager Grace Perry did not have that luxury. Instead, she had to search for queerness in the (largely straight) teen cultural phenomena the aughts had to offer: in Lindsay Lohan's fall from grace, Gossip Girl, Katy Perry's "I Kissed A Girl," country-era Taylor Swift, and Seth Cohen jumping on a coffee cart. And, for better or worse, these touch points shaped her adult identity. She came out on the other side like many millennials did: in her words, gay as hell.
Minoritiesthesource.com

Betty Deville is Openly Gay in ‘Rugrats’ Reboot

If you’re a millennial, then the Rugrats were an important part of your childhood. You may be ready to introduce the gang to your children, if you have any, by watching the reboot but you’ll notice a big change. Betty DeVille, Phil and Lil’s mother, was rewritten to be an...
RestaurantsSalt Lake Tribune

Still here and still queer: The gay restaurant endures

Scott Frankel’s favorite memories of New York gay restaurants aren’t about food. Universal Grill cranked “Dancing Queen” on birthdays. There was that incredibly hot Italian waiter at Food Bar. Florent was around the corner from a notorious sex club in the meatpacking district. Manatus was so gay, it had a sobriquet: Mana-tush.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Gay marriage commentary preached to biblically illiterate

Mixed in a recent commentary in print edition of The Herald by David Von Drehle are some very important doctrinal truths. But, for the statement that “A God contained in a book, or a system, or an orthodoxy, is but a force harnessed by humans is no God at all,” presented to a biblically illiterate mankind pumps secular affirmations that man is in charge. Not God.
Minoritiesoregonbusiness.com

.gay Has a Lot to Say

Top Level Design introduces first-of-its-kind and socially conscious domain name. In an online world inundated with content, certain words still have a way of cutting through the noise — even with only three letters. “A domain name is an important, but sometimes overlooked, opportunity to convey meaning,” says Ray King,...
TV Serieskiss951.com

Rugrats Reboot Features An Openly Gay Character

If you haven’t heard the classic Nickelodeon cartoon “Rugrats” got a reboot. The show premiered Thursday as part of the lineup on Paramount +. Reboots typically have some changes to made them. And one of the most talked-about changes is that Phil and Lil’s mother Betty is now openly gay.
MinoritiesKirkus Reviews

JAY'S GAY AGENDA

Senior year brings an entire list of changes to Jay’s life. Jay, a gay 17-year-old, experiences a dramatic shift when his mother’s promotion to grocery store district manager transports their family from a small, not-very-diverse town in Eastern Washington to Seattle for his last year in high school. Jay will have to leave his best friend, Lu, but their friendship can survive the distance, right? It also means the chance to cross off items on Jay’s Gay Agenda, a list that ranges from finally meeting another gay boy (after being the only one who is out at his school) to, hopefully, going all the way. Things look up when Jay is taken under the wing of exuberant, genderqueer Max, a new Seattle classmate who helps him make moves toward sexy (and fun) Tony and sexy (and endearing) Albert. The story will amuse readers who are looking for a light read, although the characters at times read more like sitcom versions of teenagers than the real things. While the overall tone is more slapstick and humorous, a subplot concerning orphaned Lu’s financial problems is handled with sensitivity. The coronavirus is mentioned in a context indicating that the story is set in the near post-pandemic future, after quarantines have ended. Most main characters are implied White; Albert is Chinese American, and secondary characters in Seattle reflect the diversity of the city.
MinoritiesEssence

Lil Nas X Is A Gay Visionary That Music Needs

The music video for Lil Nas X’s electro-pop single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," disregarded the heteronormative gaze. Welcome to Keeping It Z, ESSENCE’s new column where we touch on and analyze all things Generation Z. For our debut piece, writer Malik Peay spoke on Lil Nas X’s role in making Black pop music more inclusive of the LGBTQIA+ community.