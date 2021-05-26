Cancel
Westborough, MA

Westborough Library to host six week outdoor yoga program beginning June 1

By Community Advocate Staff
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Public Library is hosting The Westborough Wellness – Yoga on the Lawn with Release Well-Being Center. This six week course will run every Tuesday from June 1 to July 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. on the front lawn of the library, 55 West Main St., Westborough.

