This Chip Shortage Is Even Making The Mitsubishi Mirage Cost THOUSANDS More — But There Are Some Good Used Car Buys

By Zach Butler
tflcar.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe microchip shortage is driving up used car prices across the board, but I didn’t expect that one. Those of you out there in the market for a car right now, I can sympathize. I’m still shopping around, but our friends over at iSeeCars really ram the point home analyzing 1.2 million used car sales that right now is a terrible time to buy a used car. On average, used car prices have increased 16.8% over the past year. That amounts to average transactions $3,926 higher than they were last April, and already-stupidly-expensive cars like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class throw off that curve substantially. It’s not just pricey exotics, either — even historically cheap wheels like the Mitsubishi Mirage are substantially more expensive.

tflcar.com
