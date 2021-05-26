This Chip Shortage Is Even Making The Mitsubishi Mirage Cost THOUSANDS More — But There Are Some Good Used Car Buys

The microchip shortage is driving up used car prices across the board, but I didn’t expect that one. Those of you out there in the market for a car right now, I can sympathize. I’m still shopping around, but our friends over at iSeeCars really ram the point home analyzing 1.2 million used car sales that right now is a terrible time to buy a used car. On average, used car prices have increased 16.8% over the past year. That amounts to average transactions $3,926 higher than they were last April, and already-stupidly-expensive cars like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class throw off that curve substantially. It’s not just pricey exotics, either — even historically cheap wheels like the Mitsubishi Mirage are substantially more expensive.