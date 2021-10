Born in 1999, the Frenchman Corentin Moutet played the third round at the Roland Garros and the US Open, while in Australia and Paris he never went beyond the second game. In his still very young career he reached the final in Doha last year, where he was stopped by the Russian Andrey Rublev with a score of 6-2 7-6.

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO