Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady will hit golf course in next installment of “The Match”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ football plans for 2021 remain the subject of much conjecture, but we know that he will be doing some golfing in July. Rodgers will team up with Bryson DeChambeau to take on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson for the latest installment of “The Match” from Montana on July 6. Brady and Mickelson teamed up against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods last May in a highly rated event that was followed by one in November that featured Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley.