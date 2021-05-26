Smyrna Police Asks for Assistance in Locating an Endangered Juvenile

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered juvenile. On 5/19/2021, Andre Cannon left on foot from his home in Smyrna, TN. He is a 17-year old black male, 5’09” tall, and weighs approximately 138 pounds. Andre was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with the Nike symbol on the back. Andre usually goes by the name Dre (pronounced Dray). If you see him, please call 911.