FDA places clinical hold on Larimar’s rare disease drug after deaths in monkey study

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn dose-ranging studies for Larimar Therapeutics’ experimental treatment for the rare neuromuscular disorder Friedreich’s ataxia, no problems were observed in patients other than mild to moderate reactions at the injection site. But an undisclosed number of monkeys have died in an ongoing toxicology study, and the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the entire program until the agency gets answers why.

medcitynews.com
