FDA places clinical hold on Larimar’s rare disease drug after deaths in monkey study

WASHINGTON (SBG) - This week the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first Alzheimer’s drug in 20 years, Biogen’s Aduhelm, amidst controversy. “Aduhelm is an antibody that was developed by Biogen that attacks the amyloid plaque that has been found to accumulate in the brains of people who have Alzheimer's disease,” said Dr. Jeffrey Singer to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “The only problem is that there's still a lot of controversy among researchers as to whether or not those plaques, actually, are responsible for the dementia or are a byproduct of some sort of other inflammatory process that's going on that's causing the dementia.”