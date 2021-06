The Buccaneers are poised for another Super Bowl run in 2021. They have brought back all 22 starters and added depth through the draft and free agency. Expectations are high. For some players though, their stats from last season are not indicative of what they will post this year. Antonio Brown’s first year with the Bucs is an example of this. He did not play a full season last year, so what statistics can fans expect out of him this time around?