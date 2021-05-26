Mobile Accessory Sales See Positive First Quarter After Challenging 2020, Reports NPD

Home product unit sales are expected to be 15% higher than in 2019, which is similar to 2020 growth levels. Small appliances and housewares products were in high demand in 2020 as consumer routines were disrupted and they looked to these products to make the most of their living spaces, as they spent more time at home. As consumers move outside the confines of their homes more in the coming months, home-product buying will also adapt. According to The NPD Group, consumer demand for home products in 2021 is expected to be similar to 2020, with 15% higher unit sales than pre-pandemic levels in 2019 and 25% higher sales revenue.