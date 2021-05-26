Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

The 15-mile limit on new casinos is no coincidence | Letters to the editor

Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleRe: Is a Trump South Florida casino in the works? Gambling deal makes it easier — and raises eyebrows, May 21. To allay any fears among South Florida citizens about the possibility of a Trump Casino in Doral, you don’t have to fret. Our governor, in his wisdom, would never allow a former failed casino owner to open one in Florida. I stand corrected: a two-time failed casino operator.

www.sun-sentinel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Jenner
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Bobby Dubose
Person
Alcee Hastings
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Elections#A Trump Casino#Democratic#U S Congress#Democrats#Republican#Senate#Supreme Court#English#Latin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Casinos
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The Big Lie is still complicating Biden's biggest promise

(CNN) — In President Joe Biden's America, there are shades of gray between red and blue. While Biden is preaching that bipartisanship is possible in Washington on infrastructure and is making an effort to work with Republicans, his Justice Department is alleging "racially motivated" overreach by the GOP in US states on elections.
Small Businessyoursun.com

Letters to the Editor

This is in response to the person who thinks that Nikki Fried hates her last name. I do not know much about the candidate, Nikki Fried, but I do know she is correctly pronouncing her own name. The writer is the one who isn’t pronouncing Nikki’s last name correctly. It is pronounced “Freed.”
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Bipartisan State Attorneys General Urge Congress To Pass Marijuana Banking Bill

Three state attorneys general and the top prosecutor for Washington, D.C. sent a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday, reiterating their support for legislation that would protect banks that service state-legal marijuana markets from being penalized by federal regulators. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is the chief sponsor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the House, while Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are carrying their chamber’s version. Both were reintroduced with substantial bipartisan cosponsor lists last month. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) led the new letter, which says that the signatories support the proposal and “encourage Congress to take action expeditiously.” AG Weiser previously expressed support for the bill, which passed the House but failed to pass the U.S. Senate: https://t.co/MId1AqUtfv@RepPerlmutter recently reintroduced the bill, and the attorneys general urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take action. — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) April 1, 2021 “Without access to traditional financial services, [state-legal marijuana businesses] operate exclusively or primarily in cash, making those businesses targets for criminal activity and hindering efforts to ensure regulatory and tax compliance and track financial flows,” they wrote. “This status quo—a rapidly expanding, multibillion-dollar national marketplace without access to the national banking systems—is untenable.” The Republican attorneys general of North Dakota and Ohio, as well as the Democratic attorney general of Washington, D.C., joined Weiser in signing the letter. It’s similar to a message that 34 top state prosecutors sent to congressional leadership in 2020. “To address an untenable status quo and recognize on the ground realities, we strongly urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take up and act upon the SAFE Banking Act,” the new letter says. “Our states’ ability to protect public safety and properly regulate this new and growing industry…
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

MSNBC guest blames 'cowardly' police for rising crime, claims they are 'butthurt'

Amid rising crime across the country, one MSNBC panelist lays blame at "cowardly" police officers for being "butthurt" about criticism towards their profession. On Saturday, former Los Angeles police officer Cheryl Dorsey appeared on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" to discuss policing and the surge in crime where she was asked by anchor Tiffany Cross why the country is facing an uptick in crime at this time. The comments were first flagged by Newsbusters.
Colorado Statesentinelcolorado.com

PERRY: Colorado vaccine lottery didn’t move the needles into arms, mandates and passports will

Well, so much for the $5 million carrot in Colorado’s fight against the pandemic. Time for the big stick. Colorado was one of a handful of states last month that jumped on the vaccine lottery idea, spending a whopping $5 million on the hopes that a far-less-than one-in-a-million chance in winning a million bucks would motivate vax-i-nots to inoculate against COVID-19.
Panama City Beach, FLPosted by
The Atlantic

A Grisly Skin Disease Is Creeping Into the American South

Three years ago, Laura Gaither and her family spent their summer vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida. One afternoon, while rinsing sand off her feet, the 35-year-old Alabama resident felt something biting her legs and noticed tiny black bugs on her skin. Gaither brushed them away, and later, when she described the bites to local residents, they told her that she had likely been bitten by sand flies.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

AOC Uses Cassidy's 'Woman's Problem' Infrastructure Comment to Push for Reconciliation, Families Plan

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) used Senator Bill Cassidy's (R-LA) Sunday remarks that infrastructure is a "women's problem" as a means to push for a Democratic reconciliation bill and families plan. Speaking on NBC News' Meet the Press,Ocasio-Cortez responded to Cassidy's earlier statement that physical infrastructure, such as bridges and roads,...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House. Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each...