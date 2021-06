Experiment 101’s debut game has come out swinging with all of the ambition of a bigger studio, for better and for worse. I didn’t know what to expect from Biomutant when I sat down to start it a week ago. I’ve been aware of it but I’ve rarely covered it here on Pure PlayStation, so I went in almost as green as the luscious, post-apocalyptic world of Biomutant. And that’s the first thing that really grabbed me and kept me sat playing late into that first night; it’s so very colourful, almost too colourful at times.