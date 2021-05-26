Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Returns to Netflix

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had some seriously insane storylines in the past, with one of its biggest in Diamond Is Unbreakable exploring the sleepy town of Morioh and the Stand battles taking place within, and the fourth part of the series has apparently once again returned to Netflix. Following the adventures of Josuke, the lost son of Joseph Joestar, and his Stand Crazy Diamond, the season revolves around the protagonist and his friends attempting to save their town from a mysterious serial killer who happens to have a Stand of his own, using it to terrorize the population.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond Is Unbreakable#Crazy Diamond#The Adventures#Film Series#Original Series#Phantom Blood#Battle Tendency#Stone Ocean#Bizarre#Horror#Storylines#Joestar Fans#Feature#Serial#Stardust Crusaders#Stand Battles#Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
News Break
Netflix
Related
ComicsComicBook

Berserk Art Imagines Guts As A Joestar from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the prolific creator of the dark anime franchise known as Berserk, Kentaro Miura, had passed and fans have taken the opportunity to honor both the series and the mangaka with various pieces of fan art, with one, in particular, imagining what Guts would look like as a creation of Hirohiko Araki, the mangaka responsible for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The future remains uncertain for Guts and the Band of the Hawk following Miura's passing, but most fans will agree that the story of Berserk so far is one of the best in the history of anime.
TV SeriesThrillist

Netflix Anime 'Eden' Is a Short and Sweet Humans vs. Robots Adventure

A thousand years after humanity's end, two robots find a tiny human child. Netflix has quickly become one of the go-to streaming platforms for original anime series, possessing a vast library of movies and critically acclaimed series like Aggretsuko, Castlevania, and Shinichirō Watanabe's Carole and Tuesday. Its latest, which debuted at the end of May, is Eden, a short, four-episode series from Yasuhiro Irie, who directed Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, about two robots living in a post-humanity future who accidentally find a small child and decide to raise her far away from their human-hating overlords.
Comicsepicstream.com

Shaman King 2021 Netflix Release Date Announced

Anime Writer A demon child whose hair color changes like the weather. Shiba inu enthusiast and city pop lover. Netflix announced on the fourth day of its Geeked Week the release date for the anime adaptation Hiroyuki Takei’s Shaman King (2021). The global premiere of Shaman King (2021) will be...
TV & Videoslifesavvy.com

Choose Your Own Adventure in the New Netflix | Headspace Series

Netflix and Headspace are back, and this time, they’ve created a more interactive experience. Unwind Your Mind is sort of like a “choose your own adventure” meditation, sleep, and relaxation experience. You just choose what you’re in the mood for, and Headspace founder, Andy Puddicombe, will lead you through a series of breathing exercises to achieve your goal.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Sweet Tooth: A Strange, Beautiful, and Richly Rewarding Adventure on Netflix

Unless you’re into creator-owned comics, there’s a good chance most viewers won’t be aware that Netflix’s new series, Sweet Tooth, is based on writer/artist Jeff Lemire’s Vertigo comic book series of the same name. If you’re a fan of the comics, then there’s an equal chance you’ve been sweating about whether executive producers Jim Mickle (Hap & Leonard) and Team Downey (Robert Downey, Jr. and his wife Susan) manage to honor the complex source material. There’s a lot to tackle in this post-apocalyptic tale about a contemporary virus that sweeps through humanity, wipes out much of us, and ushers in the mysterious manifestation of hybrid children that are part human and part animal. Lemire’s Sweet Tooth is an emotional narrative, mixing together a lot of big ideas that work exceptionally well on paper, but also represent almost all of the red flags of a difficult adaptation: a child lead, animals, disparate tonal shifts, species merging, and (in our current age) pandemic storytelling.
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth is a Tender, Riveting Adventure Story

With source material written before the pandemic and a production that began life pre-COVID as well, Netflix’s brilliant “Sweet Tooth” may not be a direct commentary on what the world has been through in the last year, but the presence of that real-world echo is undeniable. It’s a show about a devastating virus that leads people to distrust one another, go into hiding, allow their fear to drive their decisions, and ultimately form unexpected bonds. It’s about isolation and grief, but it is also very much about the unpredictable connections that can end up defining us. It’s intense, riveting storytelling that recalls the spirit of Amblin almost more than the nostalgia warehouse that is “Stranger Things,” the king of Netflix Originals. It would have been excellent television in any year, but "Sweet Tooth" strikes a different chord in 2021 than anyone could have expected.
Comicsgamingideology.com

Jolyne and other JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Nendoroids announced

It’s time for another WonHobby 33 and this time, Good Smile Company announced four upcoming Nendoroids based on: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. One of the new Nendoroids is Jolyne Cujoh, the main character from Stone Ocean. kars, the main villain of Combat tendency, also appears in Nendoroid format. Finally, Good Smile Company also unveiled Nendoroids for narancia and fugo from golden wind.
TV & VideosNME

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ set for fall release

The forthcoming live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop is arriving later this year, Netflix has confirmed. The streaming service announced the news earlier today (June 9) as part of its ongoing Geeked Week. In a new clip, Netflix revealed that the highly anticipated series will arrive in the fall later this year, though an official release date is not yet confirmed. The video also revealed that its upcoming soundtrack will be handled by familiar hands.
TV & Videoscinelinx.com

Netflix Reveals Live-Action Cast and Composer for ‘Cowboy Bebop’ series

In the midst of Geeked Week, Netflix has revealed the live-action cast and composer for its upcoming Cowboy Bebop series. Today, during its Geeked Week event, Netflix revealed the live-action cast for its upcoming live-action remake of the beloved Cowboy Bebop anime. The main cast includes John Cho as Spike, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Alex Hassell as Vicious.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Cowboy Bebop Arrives This Fall; Yoko Kanno Composing Series Soundtrack

So the last time we checked in with Netflix's live-action series adaptation of popular anime Cowboy Bebop, it was mid-March 2021 and we were learning that filming had officially wrapped. Then things got quiet- at least until today. Because as promised, the streamer used the occasion of Geeked Week to offer some major intel on the long-awaited John Cho (Star Trek, Searching)-starring series- and it was only right that Cho and the gang would handle it with a musical flair considering original anime music composer Yoko Kanno will be creating original work for the live-action series. Oh, and one more thing? The adventure begins this fall!
EntertainmentTwinfinite

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Set for Fall; Composer Yoko Kanno Will Return

The Geeked Week livestream has just finished air, revealing a bunch of interesting upcoming Netflix projects fans can expect to see in the near future. The live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop is one of those titles, as a video teaser with the cast aired, set to the anime’s opening theme song “Tank!” by the Seatbelts.
TV Seriesasumetech.com

Netflix: Is Lisey’s Story on Netflix?

Lisey’s Story, the horror drama based on the Stephen King novel produced by J.J. Abrams, is a must-watch endeavor. Many subscribers are hoping to find out more in regards to the show’s availability on the streaming service Netflix. The series is based on the Stephen King novel of the same...