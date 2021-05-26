JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Returns to Netflix
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had some seriously insane storylines in the past, with one of its biggest in Diamond Is Unbreakable exploring the sleepy town of Morioh and the Stand battles taking place within, and the fourth part of the series has apparently once again returned to Netflix. Following the adventures of Josuke, the lost son of Joseph Joestar, and his Stand Crazy Diamond, the season revolves around the protagonist and his friends attempting to save their town from a mysterious serial killer who happens to have a Stand of his own, using it to terrorize the population.comicbook.com