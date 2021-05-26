Xbox Live Games With Gold Reveals June 2021's Free Games
Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Games With Gold free games Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, and Xbox Series X/S are getting for the month of June 2021. For the first month of summer, all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can look forward to two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games, all of which are playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S thanks to backward compatibility. Unfortunately, there are still no native Xbox Series X/S games, and this week there aren't any original Xbox games either.comicbook.com