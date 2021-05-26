Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas' future looking bright in 2021

By Kalyna Astrinos
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNV5h_0aC3Op9u00

As we gear up to hit full capacity on June 1, 13 Action News is exploring the future of entertainment in town.

“We started off in January with 30 people in the audience,” said Caroline Mclean, a professional dancer with the X Burlesque show.

X Burlesque is a show at the Flamingo Las Vegas and opened earlier this year with limited capacity.

As restrictions loosen, shows and businesses are slowly adjusting their rules. Now that mask requirements have been lifted for fully vaccinated people one of the biggest changes you’ll see are people walking around without a mask.

RELATED: What to expect on June 1 full reopening in Las Vegas amid pandemic
“People just look so happy,” Mclean said.

And the wait is finally over for live music at the Fremont Street Experience.

“We’re known for free live music and our fans have been clamoring for that as well,” said Paul McGuire, Fremont Street Experience chief marketing officer.

To mark its first official day of full capacity, McGuire says the experience is going big.

“We want to waste no time. On June 1 at 12:01 a.m. every stage will be activated until 4 a.m. We are going to light it up in Fremont Street Experience style,” McGuire said.

Also, all eyes are on Vegas' newest property -- Resorts World.

RELATED: Resorts World gets its gaming license, set to open June 24

“We wanted to break the mold of what you see up and down the Strip only because, as you know, there hasn’t been a property at this level built in over a decade on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Scott Sibella, Resorts World’s president.

Sibella says the group is focusing on key elements to make the property stand out.

“The way we laid out the property, guests will have different experiences throughout the property, from high-level restaurants to fast-casual. A pool deck with seven pools, plenty of convention space and must-see attractions,” Sibella said.

RELATED: Performance dates released for Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan at Resorts World

