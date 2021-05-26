newsbreak-logo
Marilyn Manson Arrest Warrant Issued Over Alleged Snot/Spit-Hocking Incident During 2019 Concert In New Hampshire

By Bernie Zilio
Radar Online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbattled shock rocker Marilyn Manson is wanted by authorities in the state of New Hampshire over an alleged snot/spit-hocking incident that took place at one of his concerts back in 2019. Article continues below advertisement. The Gilford Police Department announced Tuesday night that it had an active arrest warrant for...

radaronline.com
