Brewers: Fully vaccinated fans no longer need to wear masks

The Milwaukee Brewers announced a return to "fan-friendly policies" which lift several of its COVID-19 restrictions starting on June 1.

The organization announced that it was changing policies as it moves toward 100% fan capacity at American Family Field.

Among the changes, fully vaccinated fans will no longer be required to wear a mask when attending games, while those who are not vaccinated will need to.

Fans will also be allowed to bring in sealed bottles of water/juice/soda, personal size food items, diaper bags, etc.

There will also be a return to cash at a limited number of concession stands, the Brewers said.

“As we move toward 100% capacity, we look forward to the return of policies that will enhance the fan experience throughout American Family Field,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

More details are available on the Brewers' website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip