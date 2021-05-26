Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

AHA News: Surprisingly Few Women May Have Good Heart Health Before Pregnancy

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDIg2_0aC3ONsu00

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- Less than half of U.S. women entering pregnancy have good heart health, and those rates are falling, according to new research.

Experts already knew poor heart health can have dire consequences for mothers-to-be. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of a mother's death during pregnancy and postpartum, making up 26.5% of pregnancy-related deaths, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The new study sought to find out if heart health was declining before women became pregnant, and if so, in which parts of the country.

Researchers looked at data from all U.S. women, ages 20-44, who gave birth from 2016 to 2018. Then they zoomed in on how many of them had "favorable cardiometabolic health" before pregnancy, which was defined as having a normal weight and blood pressure and not having diabetes.

They found the percentage of women entering pregnancy with good heart health decreased during the study period, from 43.5% to 41.3%.

"I was quite surprised by those numbers," said researcher Natalie A. Cameron. "Our rates and trends were mostly driven by overweight and obesity. However, up to 4% to 5% of women in some states had two or more risk factors, demonstrating an important contribution of diabetes and hypertension to unfavorable health prior to pregnancy."

Presented last week at the American Heart Association's virtual Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference, the findings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

The study found every state experienced a drop in the rate of favorable pre-pregnancy heart health, but there was a major gap in different parts of the country. In 2018, about 33% of women in Mississippi had good pre-pregnancy hearth health compared to 48% in Utah.

Improving women's cardiovascular health before pregnancy is important for babies as well as moms. Being overweight or having obesity, diabetes or high blood pressure can lead to low birth weight for babies and higher health risks during adolescence, Cameron said.

While the study didn't explore the causes of poor heart health before pregnancy, the results show the need for a major shift in health care, she said.

"We need to investigate the barriers to promoting cardiometabolic health in the U.S.," said Cameron, a resident physician of internal medicine at the McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University in Chicago. "Some of these barriers may include lack of access to health insurance, health care providers, healthy foods and safe places to walk and stay active."

Dr. Melinda Davis, a cardiologist who was not involved in the research, called it "an important study that shows the public and the medical community that we need to focus more on helping women achieve better overall health."

She said changes are needed in health policy aimed at reducing rates of obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes in young women. It's also essential for women be proactive about their health, she said.

"While it is important for all of us to make sure we are exercising, following a healthy diet, and managing any risk factors for heart disease, it is especially important for women who are planning to become pregnant," said Davis, assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine and part of a maternal heart team at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

"I would encourage women to talk with their doctor before becoming pregnant to find out about any risk factors they may have and see how they can decrease their risk."

American Heart Association News covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyright is owned or held by the American Heart Association, Inc., and all rights are reserved. If you have questions or comments about this story, please email editor@heart.org.

By Thor Christensen

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Brain Health#Pregnant Women#Cardiovascular Health#Epidemiology Prevention#Health Care Providers#Health Policy#Improving Women#U S Women#Cardiovascular Disease#Cardiovascular Medicine#Babies#Healthy Foods#Adolescence#Weight#Moms#Pregnancy Related Deaths#Ann Arbor#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
HealthINFORUM

Health Fusion: Alcohol, obesity and your risk of liver disease

A quick Google search of the terms, "health risks of obesity," results in a plethora of articles stating that obesity ups your chances of health problems, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and some cancers. Authors of a new study report that if you're overweight or obese and you drink alcohol, you can add another issue to that list -- a significant increase in your risk of liver disease and mortality.
Women's HealthPosted by
HealthDay

AHA News: Menopause Before 40 Tied to Higher Stroke Risk

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- Early menopause could mean an increased risk of stroke caused by blocked blood vessels, according to a new study. Yet for each year of menopause delay, stroke risk fell by 2%. Stroke is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, and women...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
MyChesCo

It’s Time to Rethink Heart Health

On average, someone in the United States dies from cardiovascular disease (CVD) every 36 seconds, approximately 2,380 deaths each day, according to the American Heart Association. Each day, 405 deaths occur in the U.S. as the result of strokes, an average of one death every 3:33. More people die annually from CVD than from any other cause including cancer, COPD, diabetes, lung infections and the flu, according to the American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics.
Women's HealthPosted by
HealthDay

Mom's Blood Pressure in Pregnancy Could Affect Child's Stroke Risk Decades Later

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Expectant mothers' high blood pressure heightens kids' risk of stroke later in life, a Swedish study finds. "Our findings indicate that hypertensive disorders during pregnancy are associated with increased risks of stroke and potentially heart disease in offspring up to the age of 41 years," said study author Fen Yang, a doctoral student at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.
FitnessPosted by
HealthDay

Healthy Eating Lowers Pregnancy Complication Risk

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you're planning to get pregnant or already "eating for two," sticking to a healthy diet may reduce the risk of several common pregnancy complications, researchers say. The new study included nearly 1,900 women who completed diet questionnaires at eight to 13 weeks...
Relationship Advicewfmynews2.com

Surprising ways that friends are good for our health

Over the past year of lockdown and social isolation, many of us have relied on our friends to get through the uncertainty of the pandemic. Frequent communication via phone calls, text messages, and virtual calls with friends has saved our sanity. Experts say friendships reduce your risk of dying early...
Women's HealthScience Daily

Scientists can predict which women will have serious pregnancy complications

Women who will develop potentially life-threatening disorders during pregnancy can be identified early when hormone levels in the placenta are tested, a new study has shown. Pregnancy disorders affect around one in ten pregnant women. Nearly all of the organ systems of the mother's body need to alter their function during pregnancy so that the baby can grow. If the mother's body cannot properly adapt to the growing baby this leads to major and common issues including fetal growth restriction, fetal over-growth, gestational diabetes, and preeclampsia -- a life-threatening high blood pressure in the mother.
Workoutsdoctorslounge.com

AHA News: Overcoming Midlife Barriers to Exercise and Better Health

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- It can literally be as easy as a walk in the park. Just 30 minutes of movement – anything that gets your heart beating faster – five times a week is all it takes to meet federal guidelines for physical activity. In fact, the goal is 150 minutes a week, whether it's split up daily or not.
Women's Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Arthritis Among Women During Pregnancy

The aim is To evaluate whether quality articulation marks related with rheumatoid joint pain (RA) before pregnancy vary between ladies who improve or deteriorate during pregnancy, and to decide if these articulation marks are adjusted during pregnancy when RA improves or declines. Clinical information and blood tests were gathered before pregnancy (T0) and at the third trimester (T3) from 11 ladies with RA and 5 sound ladies. RA sickness movement was surveyed utilizing the Clinical Disease Activity Index (CDAI). At each timepoint, RA-related quality articulation marks were distinguished utilizing differential articulation examination of RNA sequencing profiles between ladies with RA and sound ladies. Aftereffects Of the ladies with RA, 6 improved by T3 (RAimproved), 3 deteriorated (RAworsened), and 2 were prohibited. In the RAworsened bunch, a generally unique RA quality articulation signature (429 qualities) was recognized at T0. At the point when RA illness action deteriorated at T3, 207 of 429 (48%) qualities lost their differential articulation, while an extra 151 qualities turned out to be recently differentially communicated. In our pilot dataset, pre-pregnancy RA articulation marks varied between ladies who thusly improved or deteriorated during pregnancy, recommending that intrinsic genomic contrasts may impact what pregnancy means for sickness movement. Further, these RA marks were adjusted during pregnancy as illness movement changed.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Many Heart Disease Patients Keep Smoking, Despite Knowing Risks

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Smoking cigarettes or using other tobacco products increases heart risks, but that doesn't stop some Americans with a history of heart problems, new research finds. Many continue to smoke after having a heart attack, heart failure or stroke even though they are aware...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Improving heart health may reduce the severity of COVID-19 disease

Sophia Antipolis, 10 June 2021: High blood pressure, smoking, obesity, heart disease and diabetes are associated with worse outcomes in patients with COVID-19, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal - Quality of Care and Clinical Outcomes, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1. "Many...