The Skin-Care Products Dermatologists Can’t Stop Recommending Are on Super Sale in Honor of MDW

Sunburns can be brutal, and even though we can pretend that lying out on the beach or spending all day at the amusement parks is worth the redness and pain, at the end of the day, we're suffering all the same. And sunburns are much more than just a cosmetic annoyance. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, sunburns can lead to long-term skin damage, which can lead to an increased risk of skin cancer. Learning how to keep your skin as guarded as possible is a vital part of enjoying time in the sun — and for all those days, you somehow forget to lather on the sunscreen, learning how to heal your skin with a sunburn treatment product is important too.