Boris Johnson made ‘bodies pile high’ comment after ‘finally’ backing second lockdown Dominic Cummings claims

By David Parsley
inews.co.uk
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominic Cummings has confirmed that he heard the Prime Minister Boris Johnson say he would rather “bodies pile high” in the run-up to the second Covid-19 lockdown in November last year. In his most devastating allegation during more than seven hours of evidence to the joint inquiry of the Health...

inews.co.uk
