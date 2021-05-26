Cancel
Video Games

Xbox Games With Gold (June 2021): Free Xbox Series X And Xbox One Games Announced

By Steve Watts
Gamespot
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleJune's Games with Gold freebies for Xbox Live Gold (and Game Pass Ultimate) subscribers have been announced. The King's Bird and Shadows: Awakening are free for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers this month, while the Xbox 360 freebies are NeoGeo Battle Coliseum and Injustice: Gods Among Us. The King's Bird and NeoGeo Battle Coliseum will be free to claim on June 1, while Shadows: Awakening and Injustice will be available on June 16. The entire lineup is playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

