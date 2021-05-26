Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Man camps outside of Tesla headquarters in protest

Posted by 
Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2kAZ_0aC3OFp600
Tesla MotorsSmith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) A man has been camping outside of the new Tesla headquarters being constructed in Austin to protest against the lack of diversity in the Tesla workforce.

Victor Reed has been camping outside for weeks with a sign that says, “Telsa, Google, Apple WTF Abt Blks.” in hopes of being able to talk to Elon Musk, according to Spectrum News.

Tech jobs represent over 16% of employment in Austin while the national rate is around 9%, according to Austin Chamber of Commerce.

Tech jobs represent more than 16% of employment in Austin compared to around 9% nationally, according to The Austin Chamber of Commerce. In a national survey of tech cities, Austin is ranked last for diversity improvements in the past decade. And in 2020, Telsa reported only 4% of higher or director-level positions were Black. 

Reed is protesting for the Black people of Austin who have been left out in the tech industry.

"You can make a car that can drive itself, but you can’t solve the problems of the poor and the homeless and the people that don’t get jobs within our community. I just don’t believe that,” Reed said.

The diversity report didn't look at all employees and was only able to provide that 12% of new hires for the company were Black.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Austin Star-News

Austin Star-News

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
271
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Austin area, including politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Black People#Tech Jobs#Protest Riot#Company Headquarters#Tesla Motorssmith#Apple Wtf Abt Blks#Spectrum News#Tech Cities#Man#Employment#Diversity Improvements#Hopes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Google
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Protests
Related
Protestscaliforniapublic.com

Group Protests Outside Tesla Factory Over Elon Musk's Involvement in Cryptocurrency

A handful of demonstrators protested outside Tesla’s Fremont factory Sunday over CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in cryptocurrency. Members of the new cryptocurrency “Stopelon” said that Musk has far too much power over the cryptocurrency market. Musk’s praise of the joke currency dogecoin led to that currency’s rise. His announcement that...
Carsautobodynews.com

Tesla Looks to Recruit Autopilot Testers in Major U.S. Cities

For years, Tesla has been known for its semi-autonomous vehicles that assist drivers in traveling while creating a safer environment on the road for everyone. Over the years, Tesla has rolled out various updates and features to make its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving suites more robust while working toward a system that would be capable of Level 5 autonomy, where a car would drive passengers around without any interventions from the driver.
Mercer County, PAThe Herald

Protesters picket outside Combined Systems

GREENE TOWNSHIP — A group of activists protested Friday in front of a Mercer County munitions plant in opposition to Israel's operation last month against Palestinians. "We want to shed light on the atrocities. That's how we stop them," said Werner Lange of Trumbull County, Ohio. The group chose the...
RetailCleanTechnica

Tesla Sold A Lot Of Cars In China — Despite Earlier Reports Claiming Otherwise

Well known Tesla fan Vincent on Twitter, who’s also the founder of Tesmanian, has shared some news about Tesla’s actual sales in China. He noted that Tesla had a total of 21,936 retail sales and 11,527 exports last month. These numbers are much higher than the earlier claims of 9,800, which were reported mere days ago.
Economyteslarati.com

Tesla Model Y starts outselling the Model 3 in China

Even before it was released, Elon Musk predicted that the Model Y would be Tesla’s best-selling car, so much so that it would likely outsell the Model S, Model 3, and Model X combined. Tesla’s sales in China his May suggests that this may indeed be the case. As per...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Mobile vaccines at Sam's Barbeque this weekend

(Miles Willis/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas)Sam's Barbeque is helping vaccine rollout in Austin. On Friday and Saturday, the Texas Division of Emergency Management announced a State Mobile Vaccine Team will be vising the restaurant Sam's Barbeque from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in East Austin.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Austin water bringing financial assistance

(AUSTIN, Texas) Austin water has expanded affordability to Austin renters. On Monday, Austin water announced low-income and vulnerable Austin renters living in apartments or multi-family dwellings will have a new credit on their monthly water bill, according to Fox 7 Austin.
Texas StatePosted by
Austin Star-News

Alcohol to-go now permanent in Texas

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott officially signed off on a law that would allow to-go alcohol orders statewide. Abbott originally signed an executive order for restaurants and businesses to sell alcohol along with pickup and delivery orders at the start of the pandemic in 2020. It was extended indefinitely, in an effort to help keep businesses afloat.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Masks now optional in Austin-Travis County

(AUSTIN, Texas) Masks are not required in Austin-Travis County in compliance with the recent orders by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Centers for Disease Control. Masks are no longer required unless certain businesses require customers to wear one, according to KUT.