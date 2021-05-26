Man camps outside of Tesla headquarters in protest

Tesla Motors Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) A man has been camping outside of the new Tesla headquarters being constructed in Austin to protest against the lack of diversity in the Tesla workforce.

Victor Reed has been camping outside for weeks with a sign that says, “Telsa, Google, Apple WTF Abt Blks.” in hopes of being able to talk to Elon Musk, according to Spectrum News.

Tech jobs represent more than 16% of employment in Austin compared to around 9% nationally, according to The Austin Chamber of Commerce. In a national survey of tech cities, Austin is ranked last for diversity improvements in the past decade. And in 2020, Telsa reported only 4% of higher or director-level positions were Black.

Reed is protesting for the Black people of Austin who have been left out in the tech industry.

"You can make a car that can drive itself, but you can’t solve the problems of the poor and the homeless and the people that don’t get jobs within our community. I just don’t believe that,” Reed said.

The diversity report didn't look at all employees and was only able to provide that 12% of new hires for the company were Black.