Five separate shootings leave 5 injured, 1 dead in the Bronx

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The Bronx saw multiple shootings between Tuesday and Wednesday that resulted in one fatality and five other injuries in separate incidents, according to AM New York.

Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a 31-year-old at the corner of East 178th Street and Arthur Avenue in the Belmont section of the borough at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim suffered multiple gunshots to his torso after being involved in a dispute with an unidentified person at the intersection.

Police sources said several men opened fire on the suspect, then bolted from the scene in a Chevrolet Trailblazer that took off northbound on Arthur Avenue.

Officials from the 48th Precinct arrived at the scene and emergency medical services transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not released the victim's identity as the family has yet to be notified, per AMNY.

The NYPD has made no arrests and the case is still under investigation.

A few hours later, two men were shot at the intersection of Home and Fox streets in Longwood around 8:20 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene from the 42nd Precinct after receiving a 911 call. They located a 23-year-old man who was shot in the torso and left forearm, and a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back.

The NYPD said the motive behind the double shooting is unknown. According to sources, the victims have not complied with detectives, per AMNY.

EMS moved both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Another shooting in the borough saw a 21-year-old man shot twice in the head near the corner of Story and Rosedale avenues in Soundview around 9:30 p.m.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was walking in the neighborhood when an unidentified shooter neared him and shot him twice in the ear. According to police, one of the bullets pierced through the base of his skull.

After being shot, the victim was able to alert police officers from the 43rd Precinct at the site of the shooting. EMS units transported him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, per AMNY.

No arrests have been made in regards to this shooting and officials have not released a description of the shooter.

A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during a robbery near Sedgwick Avenue and West 229th Street in Kingsbridge Heights at around 11:19 p.m.

Officials said an armed robber encountered the victim and looked to steal his watch and fanny pack. The suspect shot the victim in the left knee, took his belongings and left the scene in a black Acura.

EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital due to his non-life-threatening injuries.

In the Concourse section of the borough, a 35-year-old man was shot outside a home at 1102 Sherman Ave. around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, detectives said.

Police from the 44th Precinct arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call and located the victim with a gunshot wound to his right leg. According to police sources, the victim has not cooperated with detectives to provide details on what caused the shooting.

He was transported to Lincoln Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.