Objet: Jordan Fine’s ‘90s-Inspired Glass Vessels, for Drinking and Social Good
Just before the start of the pandemic, the artist Jordan Fine felt drawn to the idea of making hand-blown glass cups. Fine, who is based in Cleveland, Ohio, had been producing glass jewelry and pipes for years, but felt the urge to branch out right around the time their grandmother — one of their greatest champions — passed away, in February of 2020. Surrounded at home by their grandmother’s art, and fresh from a tarot reading that indicated she would continue to have a major impact in their life, Fine started blowing small, exuberantly colored cups and selling them on Instagram. To Fine’s surprise, the cups were a hit.www.artnews.com