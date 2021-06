Ben & JD open up the program with a conversation about how it’s time for someone on the management side of the Blue Jays to step-up and address the media about their recent run of play (7:20). Sports Illustrated Sr. writer Chris Herring discusses who has the most to lose in the remainder of the NBA playoffs, and Kemba Walker being dealt by the Celtics to the Thunder (48:35). Coolbet Kris joins to do best bets and a cowards parlay (1:23:12). Finally, At The Letters' Ben Nicholson Smith shares his thoughts on the Jays' struggles (1:40:10).