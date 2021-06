The Academy Art Museum’s new entrance, designed by Top 50 US Architect Ziger|Snead, and paved courtyard, is an ideal setting for lectures, community gatherings and events. The Academy Art Museum enriches the lives of Mid-Shore residents by making arts and culture accessible to all. As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. The Museum’s ArtReach program, the heart and soul of the Museum’s youth programs, provides arts education at no charge to public and private school children from the region. For many children, this program represents their only chance to engage in activities through an art museum.