Collier County Deputies and witnesses save man who was trapped underwater

Three Collier Sheriff’s Deputies and several witnesses saved a man’s life after he got trapped underwater on Tuesday.

Deputies performed CPR to revive a 51-year-old lawn maintenance worker who accidentally fell into a lake while cutting grass on a steep incline.

The incident took place at the lake on Ivy Point Court in Pelican Marsh around 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses attempted to remove the man from the water, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Corporal Pierre Richard Jean was the first deputy on the scene. He went into the water and with assistance from two civilian witnesses and were able to lift the mower off the man, remove his seatbelt and bring him to shore.

The man did not have a pulse and was not breathing.

He had been underwater for at least five minutes.

Corporal Jean, Corporal David Donzanti, and Corporal James Kleinheinz performed CPR on the man who began breathing and regained a pulse before the arrival of paramedics.

He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where doctors said he is expected to recover.