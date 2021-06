In the pandemic age, there's been a flourishing of video conferencing apps, as well as plenty of frustration over a wide variety of technical glitches. Among the most frustrating came from FaceTime, which was totally useable for people with Apple software, but was impossible for those without it to access. Thanks to a new update from Apple that was announced at WWDC 2021, though, that's about to change, and users want to know how to use Facetime on Android.