Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Miranda Lambert Duets ‘Grease’ Hit “Summer Nights” With Husband At Casa Rosa Party

By Casey Young
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAi2B_0aC3O0fS00

It looks like Miranda Lambert had herself a hell of a night last night.

She hosted a VIP party at Casa Rosa, her new bar on Broadway, and had some star-studded guests along to help her celebrate, like her Pistol Annies bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Lainey Wilson, Darius Rucker, Ashley McBryde, Kid Rock, Hardy and more.

Of course, they all took turns at their best karaoke song, and it ended up being more of a full-on concert rather than a bad decision to get up and sing when you’re a few tequila shots deep. But, what do you expect when you put a bunch of talented musicians in a room together?

The best performance might’ve come from an unsuspecting person— Miranda’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin. They took the stage together to sing the classic song from Grease, “Summer Nights”.

Bless his heart, he can’t sing worth much, but it was a great effort and pure entertainment to watch them duet (this is also coming from a girl who can’t sing worth a lick, I get it).

And, they made a super solid song choice, in my opinion:

Then, Miranda got back on stage for a performance of The Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl” with her friends Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley and Lindsay Ell and it was a sight to behold.

If you’ve ever been drunk at a bar with all your girlfriends and just want to scream-sing a song about bad men, you will probably feel this in your soul. Of course, if you’re like me, you have to be a few drinks deep to even think about singing in public, but once you do, there’s no turning back.

It’s actually pretty therapeutic, and it always ends up being “Goodbye Earl”, doesn’t it?

Casa Rosa is now open to the public and is the only female-owned bar by a country artist on Broadway, which is pretty cool. It features an extensive tequila and margarita menu, and from what I’ve seen in photos, is basically covered in pink. It sounds like an absolute dream.

I was in Nashville a few weeks before they actually opened, and I kept thinking how cool it would be when they finally did to have a place geared towards the female population.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s tons of cool bars on Broadway, but it’s almost a relief to have at least one place to go where you can sit on a pink couch and enjoy a girlier type of bar. I don’t know of many that exist in Nashville, or anywhere else for that matter.

And, if she’s gonna be the type of celebrity bar owner who likes to pop up there often, like Kid Rock is known for doing at his, then I’m going to plan my trip back ASAP.

Even if I don’t see Miranda while I’m there, it sounds like it’ll be worth it just for the margs.

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Caylee Hammack
Person
Cassadee Pope
Person
Brendan Mcloughlin
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Lindsay Ell
Person
Ashley Monroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#Duets#Broadway#Star#Casa Rosa Party#Pistol Annies#Casa Rosa Vip#Husband#Song#Nashville#Celebrity Bar Owner#Goodbye Earl#Talented Musicians#Stage#Cool Bars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Music94.1 Duke FM

Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert lead 2021 CMT Music Awards nominations

The full list of nominated artists for the 2021 CMT Music Awards was revealed on Thursday morning, and Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are among the most-mentioned acts. Maren and Miranda are the leading nominees, with four nods each. This year’s show boasts 13 first-time nominees,...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Nominations for CMT Music Awards 2021

The nominations for this year’s CMT Music Awards have been announced. Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton have three nominations apiece, while Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood have two (Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year). Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan are also nominated (see list of nominees below).
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall Perform 'In His Arms' on 'Colbert'

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday night to perform their Marfa Tapes track “In His Arms.”. The trio gave the simple, sweet song an appropriate set-up, playing guitar and singing in front of a wood-beam backdrop surrounded by Edison bulbs. “Is he playing in some house band in Dallas?/Is he breaking horses in San Antone?” Lambert sang. “Is he all alone in the neon light?/I wish I was in his arms tonight.”
Nashville, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Miranda Lambert officially opens her new downtown Nashville hot spot, Casa Rosa

Miranda Lambert’s Texas-inspired Nashville bar and honky tonk, Casa Rosa, is officially in business. The venue opened its doors to the public this week after celebrating on Tuesday night with a VIP karaoke party that featured superstar guests like Ashley McBryde, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi. Miranda and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, even got in on the karaoke fun, duetting on a rendition of “Summer Nights” from the Grease soundtrack.
Musicy100fm.com

Watch Miranda Lambert And Husband Sing Karaoke At Her Nashville Bar VIP Event

Miranda Lambert held a star-studded karaoke party in her soon-to-be-opened Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, earlier this week. Some of the stars in attendance included Darius Rucker, Pistol Annies, Ingrid Andress, Kid Rock, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Lindsey Ell, Jon Pardi, and more. Darius sang “Walking In Memphis” but Miranda...
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

H.E.R. to perform with Chris Stapleton at CMT Awards

H.E.R. is set to make her country awards show debut this week. The Bay Area R&B superstar performs with country music talent Chris Stapleton at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, which airs at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on multiple networks (including CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land).
Theater & Dancecountry1037fm.com

Miranda Lambert and Jon Pardi Dance At Her Bar

Miranda Lambert and her husband showed up at her new bar Casa Rosa in Nashville recently and saw that her buddy Jon Pardi was also there, so they danced. The pair two-stepped on the balcony to George Strait’s “Check Yes or No” while dozens of fans watched from below, most with cell phones pointed upward to capture the moment.
MusicKBOE Radio

MIRANDA LAMBERT PERFORMS MARFA TAPES PROJECT ON "THE LATE SHOW"

On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, and Miranda Lambert performed “In His Arms.” This song was released in March as a prelude to their new collaborative album, “The Marfa Tapes.”. This song, just like the rest of the album, is raw and stripped-back songs that...
CelebritiesKBOE Radio

NOMINEES FOR THE 2021 CMT AWARDS ANNOUNCED

Nominees for the 2021 CMT Music Awards are out, with Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris leading this year’s pack with four nods a piece, with Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton close behind with three. Interestingly, Maren and Miranda are basically nominated in all the same...