Miranda Lambert Duets ‘Grease’ Hit “Summer Nights” With Husband At Casa Rosa Party

It looks like Miranda Lambert had herself a hell of a night last night.

She hosted a VIP party at Casa Rosa, her new bar on Broadway, and had some star-studded guests along to help her celebrate, like her Pistol Annies bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Lainey Wilson, Darius Rucker, Ashley McBryde, Kid Rock, Hardy and more.

Of course, they all took turns at their best karaoke song, and it ended up being more of a full-on concert rather than a bad decision to get up and sing when you’re a few tequila shots deep. But, what do you expect when you put a bunch of talented musicians in a room together?

The best performance might’ve come from an unsuspecting person— Miranda’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin. They took the stage together to sing the classic song from Grease, “Summer Nights”.

Bless his heart, he can’t sing worth much, but it was a great effort and pure entertainment to watch them duet (this is also coming from a girl who can’t sing worth a lick, I get it).

And, they made a super solid song choice, in my opinion:

Then, Miranda got back on stage for a performance of The Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl” with her friends Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley and Lindsay Ell and it was a sight to behold.

If you’ve ever been drunk at a bar with all your girlfriends and just want to scream-sing a song about bad men, you will probably feel this in your soul. Of course, if you’re like me, you have to be a few drinks deep to even think about singing in public, but once you do, there’s no turning back.

It’s actually pretty therapeutic, and it always ends up being “Goodbye Earl”, doesn’t it?

Casa Rosa is now open to the public and is the only female-owned bar by a country artist on Broadway, which is pretty cool. It features an extensive tequila and margarita menu, and from what I’ve seen in photos, is basically covered in pink. It sounds like an absolute dream.

I was in Nashville a few weeks before they actually opened, and I kept thinking how cool it would be when they finally did to have a place geared towards the female population.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s tons of cool bars on Broadway, but it’s almost a relief to have at least one place to go where you can sit on a pink couch and enjoy a girlier type of bar. I don’t know of many that exist in Nashville, or anywhere else for that matter.

And, if she’s gonna be the type of celebrity bar owner who likes to pop up there often, like Kid Rock is known for doing at his, then I’m going to plan my trip back ASAP.

Even if I don’t see Miranda while I’m there, it sounds like it’ll be worth it just for the margs.