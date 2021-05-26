Last chance to nominate for C-Suite Awards, honoring the region's most-admired executives

June 15, 2021 - GTE Financial Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Mandy Zurbrick has won a bronze “Stevie” award in the Marketing Executive of the Year category at the 19th annual American Business Awards. The Stevie Awards, which derive their name from the Greek word for “crowned,” will be presented virtually on June 30. The 2021 American Business Awards, according to a press release, received more than 3,800 nominations from for-profit and nonprofit organizations of all sizes. Zurbrick, the release stated, has led a rebranding initiative at GTE Financial in addition to handling the Tampa-based credit union’s email marketing program; publications, advertising and social media strategy; layouts and design; market research and analysis; brand positioning and awareness; product development; member communication; and new market planning.