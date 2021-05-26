Last chance to nominate for C-Suite Awards, honoring the region's most-admired executives

Randolph Community College President Dr. Robert S. Shackleford Jr. was selected as one of the Triad Business Journal’s C-Suite Award winners Monday, June 14. “I am very honored to have been selected for this C-Suite Award,” Shackleford said. “It seems a bit ironic to receive an award for doing something that I love to do so very much. I am passionately devoted to RCC and its mission, I am blessed to have the opportunity to help create opportunities and change lives every day, and being recognized by the Triad Business Journal for doing this work is a privilege for which I am very grateful.”