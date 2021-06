MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Fire Department says a fire broke out around 1:15 am Saturday, at a 12 unit condominium complex located near 4th street and 32nd Avenue. The Fire Department tells News 8, that the three-story condominium had heavy smoke and they could see fire conditions when they arrived. An interior attack was executed and the firefighters searched for people inside. People in the home were alerted to the fire because the building had working smoke detectors which allowed 12 people to safely self-evacuate. Two people needed to be rescued from their balconies.