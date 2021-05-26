Kansas Senate plans to attempt veto override for ‘junk’ insurance plan, will let governor ‘own’ veto of pandemic relief

TOPEKA — Senate Republicans plan to attempt an override Wednesday of Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a short-term insurance plan, but lawmakers apparently lack the votes needed to attempt any other overrides.

Lawmakers in the Senate and House also plan to pass a concurrent resolution urging the governor to refuse a federal boost to unemployment insurance.

The Legislature is set to reconvene for a one-day ceremonial close to this year’s session.

Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover, told his caucus in a meeting before they gaveled in that it would be difficult to secure enough votes to override any of the governor’s vetoes. Instead, he said, they plan to make her “own” the veto of a $500 million pandemic relief fund for businesses impacted by public health restrictions.

He also said it would look bad to restore funding that the University of Kansas says it doesn’t want for a controversial research program.

And even if the Senate sustains a veto, he said, House Speaker Ron Ryckman told him the House didn’t have the votes to override anything. An aide for Ryckman couldn’t confirm the conversation.

Sen. Ron Ryckman Sr., R-Meade, expressed an interest in attempting at least one override, explaining that his constituents in western Kansas want to see a fight. The Senate plans to force a vote on the short-term insurance plan, known derisively as “junk insurance” by its critics. The plans don’t include protections for pre-existing conditions.

Masterson told his caucus they could make a motion to force an override attempt on the other issues if they want.

After the morning’s action is over, Masterson said, the caucus will reconvene to select a new majority leader. Senate Republicans stripped Sen. Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, of his leadership title earlier this year after he was charged with a drunken late-night escapade through Topeka.

Check back for updates as this story develops.

The post Kansas Senate plans to attempt veto override for ‘junk’ insurance plan, will let governor ‘own’ veto of pandemic relief appeared first on Kansas Reflector .