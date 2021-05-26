Cancel
Dallas, TX

Arts & Health: Write On! For Wellness Webinar June 10 FREE

By Chelsea Holmes
artgroupsdfw.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can writing impact our health? In what ways can we use writing as a creative practice to cultivate wellness?. Join us for a fascinating conversation with Author, Dr. Jaina Sanga, Professor and Practitioner, Dr. Lindsay Ripley, and Playwright, Jonathan Norton discussing how writing can become a tool for wellness.

artgroupsdfw.com
