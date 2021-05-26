Cancel
Family Relationships

Loving New Hampshire Dad Remembers the Funniest Moment With His Kids

By Sarah Sullivan
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story was posted recently on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page. Jim Anctil remembered the time when he took his three boys to Chuck E. Cheese. The place was packed and he knew the kids really wanted to see the Chuckster himself! When Jim didn't see the big mouse, he asked the waitress where he was. She, being busier than H E double hockey sticks, snapped back at him and said, "Chuck is out sick today!" Jim knew that his kids would have an absolute meltdown if they didn't see that humungous rodent, so... Jim, being an amazing father and a resourceful thinking guy took the waitress aside and said, "Where does Chuckie BECOME Chuckie?" The waitress took him to where they keep the magical outfit. Jim asked if she wouldn't mind if HE put on the costume. She said okay, which was probably against the rules, but she took a chance and gave this family a memory they will never forget. The picture is PRICELESS!

