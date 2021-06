SEOUL, May 31 (UPI) — North Korea on Monday criticized an agreement by the United States to end decades-long restrictions on South Korea’s missile development, calling it “hostile” and a “blunder,” and warning that it would exacerbate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.”This means a green-light for [S]outh Korea to develop missile with all parts of the DPRK and neighboring countries in the striking range,” said a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.