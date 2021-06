Saquon Barkley of the Giants against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Credit: Jim McIsaac. Saquon Barkley can’t help himself. He’s not able to be on the field with his Giants teammates during the practices at this week’s minicamp, still not quite ready to be running and cutting with them as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered last September. But he is on the premises with them, going through his rehab routines on the field early in the day while the rest of the squad is in meetings and then receiving extra treatments and pushing through extra workouts while they are doing their team activities.