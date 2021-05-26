Royal Historian Makes An Eye-Opening Claim About Prince Harry's New Mental Health Series
Prince Harry has made it his mission to try and end the stigma surrounding mental health issues, and he's doing so by speaking out about his own experiences. Over the past year, the Duke of Sussex has been candid about the pressure and unhappiness he felt as a working member of the royal family. He's been honest about undergoing therapy and even admitted that his own wife, Meghan Markle, suffered from suicidal thoughts and depression (via GMA). During his brand new mental health docuseries with Oprah Winfrey, Harry admitted that his mother Princess Diana's death triggered some issues within him and that he later turned to drinking while struggling with his feelings, per Express.www.thelist.com