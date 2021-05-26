Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Royal Historian Makes An Eye-Opening Claim About Prince Harry's New Mental Health Series

By Amanda Lynne
thelist.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry has made it his mission to try and end the stigma surrounding mental health issues, and he's doing so by speaking out about his own experiences. Over the past year, the Duke of Sussex has been candid about the pressure and unhappiness he felt as a working member of the royal family. He's been honest about undergoing therapy and even admitted that his own wife, Meghan Markle, suffered from suicidal thoughts and depression (via GMA). During his brand new mental health docuseries with Oprah Winfrey, Harry admitted that his mother Princess Diana's death triggered some issues within him and that he later turned to drinking while struggling with his feelings, per Express.

www.thelist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Bryony Gordon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#British Royal Family#Uk#Princess Diana#British History#People Magazine#The Daily Mail#Duke Of Sussex#Royal Historian#Mental Health Website#Journalist#Mental Health Issues#Kensington Palace#Mental Illness Helpline#Depression#Suicidal Thoughts#Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

The Royal Family Looks 'On With Their Hands Over Their Eyes' Each Time Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Speak,' Source Claims

Prince Harry hasn't been shy about talking about his brood — and it seems like the royal family has had enough of his candid comments. “Each time Harry and Meghan [Markle] now speak, the family look on with their hands over their eyes," a source told The Mirror. “Between them, they have made several serious accusations which they know will not be responded to by Harry’s family.”
TV & Videostheroyalobserver.com

Oprah Winfrey Reveals She 'Spent Two Years' Making New AppleTV+ Series 'The Me You Can't See' With Prince Harry

Before Prince Harry left the royal family, he was creating a new project with Oprah Winfrey — and it turned out to be their recent AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can't See. "It's a project that we were inspired to produce after we first met, really, and talked about some of the most pressing issues of our time," Winfrey explained in the beginning of the show. "So we spent two years making this series ... together ... I remember that chat very, very well all that time ago."
TV & VideosApple Insider

UK Royal Family 'gobsmacked' about Prince Harry's Apple TV+ series

Members of the Royal Family are reportedly "gobsmacked" about some of the content and comments in Price Harry's new Apple TV+ series "The Me You Can't See." "The Me You Can't See," produced by Price Harry and Oprah Winfrey, is a series that focuses on conversations about mental health. According to The Daily Mail, The Queen signed off on Price Harry's appearance in the series, but didn't have any idea that he wound accuse the Royal Family of "total neglect."
Mental Healthprimetimer.com

Prince Harry is contradicting himself with his mental health comments on The Me You Can’t See and Oprah with Meghan and Harry

"In a series of interviews this year, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made explosive claims against the royal family — the people and the institution — going into detail about the damaging toll his upbringing has had on his mental health," reports Buzzfeed's Ellie Hall. "Yet during some of these conversations, Harry takes on the role of revisionist historian, contradicting past statements he’s made about his mental health issues and the support — or lack thereof — he received from the royal family. The picture he paints is that of an uncaring institution ignoring his cries for help, of a man suffering in silence until Meghan Markle came into his life. But his past statements and what he’s saying now don’t always line up. In recent interviews — specifically, the one he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave to Oprah Winfrey in March, his appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on May 13, and The Me You Can’t See, the new Apple TV+ docuseries he coproduced with Oprah, which premiered May 21 — Harry contradicts his past self by claiming that nobody in his family had encouraged him to seek help for his mental health or to speak about the issue openly, especially relating to the death of his mother, Princess Diana."
Beauty & Fashiongranthshala.com

Prince Harry’s royal title dropped from Diana exhibition

An exhibition displaying Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress at Kensington Palace has dropped Prince Harry’s royal title. Labels on items that once belonged to the Princess of Wales, displayed at the “Royal Style in the Making” exhibition, initially read: “Given by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and HRH The Duke of Sussex,” Sunday Times Reported.
Worldzapgossip.com

Princess Diana’s astrologer reveals predictions for baby Lilibet

Princess Diana’s astrologer has revealed what she thinks is written in the stars for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Debbie Frank began working with the Duke of Sussex’s late mother in 1989 and the pair remained close until Diana died in a car crash in...
U.K.tribuneledgernews.com

Queen Elizabeth to have lunch with Prince Harry at Windsor Castle next month

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly invited Prince Harry for lunch at Windsor Castle when he’s back in the UK next month. The Duke of Sussex will be returning to Britain for the unveiling of a statue in honour of his late mother Princes Diana on July 1 and his grandmother the queen wants to reconnect with Harry following his move to California and his stepping down from senior royal duties.