People in Illinois Could Have to Wait Six Months to Purchase a Firearm

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValina Rowe of the gun rights group Illinois Carry says unnecessary logjams in the background check processes in Illinois have her members fuming. Since the COVID-19 lockdown began in March 2020, Illinois has experienced an unprecedented demand for firearms. Because the Illinois State Police (ISP) are swamped with buyer applications, ISP have been unable to issue Illinois’ required Firearm Owner IDs (FOIDs) in a timely manner. According to state law, FOID cards are supposed to be issued in 30 days or less. Yet in 2020 and 2021, people have been waiting four or five or even six months before they get their FOID cards.

