PHOTOS: Super blood moon eclipse

The full strawberry moon will appear “full” for about three days this time. It was seen early Wednesday in parts of the world and a similar spectacle will continue until Saturday morning. In India, the Strawberry Moon was best seen at midnight on June 25, around 12:09 a.m. Full moons have captivated people’s imaginations since time immemorial and have been named after local cultures around the world, especially in Europe and the Americas. The June Full Moon has been named Strawberry Moon, Mead Moon, or Rose Moon. For Hindus in India, this Full Moon is called Vat Purnima and married women offer prayers at the Banyan Tree. In Odisha, this is called the Deva Snana Purnima, when Lord Jagannath’s Snana Yatra takes place. Twitter is inundated with stunning photos of the Strawberry Moon. For Buddhists this Full Moon is Poson Poya and Sri Lanka celebrates Posan on this day. Here are some pictures of the Full Moon: