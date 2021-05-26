Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

PHOTOS: Super blood moon eclipse

By FOX 11 News/The Associated Press
Fox11online.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(WLUK/AP) -- Those who got up early on Wednesday were treated to a celestial show. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a bright "supermoon" to create a "super blood moon" -- with the moon turning a reddish color. The full eclipse lasted for about 15 minutes, with the whole show running for about five hours.

fox11online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Eclipse#Full Eclipse#Blood Moon#Total Eclipse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Photographywcregisteronline.com

Photos of the moon and the Beehive

On June 13 and 14, 2021, the young moon and the famous Beehive star cluster paired up in the west after sunset. And some EarthSky friends captured them!. The photo below is from June 13, when the 3-day-old crescent moon was above the red planet Mars, now appearing exceedingly faint, especially in contrast to its brightness half a year ago. Meanwhile, the Beehive cluster – in the constellation Cancer the Crab – floated out to the side.
Astronomymymodernmet.com

NASA Releases Incredible Photos of This Weekend’s “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse

The “Ring of Fire” annular eclipse happened over the weekend, but unless you happened to be in a remote part of northern Canada or Greenland, you missed out on the full experience. But the good news is that even a partial solar eclipse is quite spectacular. If you aren't convinced by that, let NASA photographers Bill Ingalls and Aubrey Gemignani change your mind.
Astronomylifeinbrunswickcounty.com

Voyage to the Moon

An exciting new adventure game at Ingram Planetarium offers an escape room experience like no other!. Ingram Planetarium has a new interactive, game-based program that lets players voyage to the moon and complete fun and interactive missions to save their lunar outpost. Perfect for adventurers age 8 and older, it is a great way for children and adults to explore what it might be like for future lunar explorers on the moon’s surface.
Astronomyastrobin.com

Moon - Clavius

I was out lastnight and shot many different video's of the moon with this being just one of them. I always love to look at the moon and this crater is probably my most favorite one to look at. After processing this image originally I had some artifacts that @andreatasselli...
AstronomyDIY Photography

This impressive solar eclipse timelapse took 50,000 photos and 250 GB of data

Last week’s partial solar eclipse lasted for about 2.5 hours, leaving photographers with an opportunity to capture some stunning shots. Photographer Göran Strand (previously) managed to pack it into only ten seconds. It took patience, time, and a whole lot of photos to make it happen. 50,000 photos, to be exact. But he ended up with an incredibly smooth and detailed timelapse that you can see below.
Astronomyasc-csa.gc.ca

Indigenous Moon

Every culture on the face of the Earth sees the Moon in a very unique way and each has stories about the Moon and its various faces, that it shows us throughout the month. Throughout the Americas, the Moon and the Sun were very central to the people's lives. Both the Moon and the Sun held prominent places in the lives, beliefs, ceremonies and understandings of the people.
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

Pictures of lunar eclipses

Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and the Moon are perfectly aligned, projecting a reddish-brown tint onto the Moon that has led to it often being called a ‘Blood Moon’. Lunar eclipses...
AstronomyOnlyInYourState

Don’t Miss The Last Super Moon Of 2021 – A Full Strawberry Moon Will Appear Over Your State This Month

Space fans, get ready! The last super moon of the year is going to be making an appearance in just a few weeks. On June 24, 2021, we’ll see our last super moon of the year, a strawberry moon. The moon has fascinated humanity for years, and it’s easy to see why. It’s incredible that something so far away affects the tides and even the migration and reproduction cycles of birds. This particular celestial event will be visible across the United States and you won’t want to miss it – so mark your calendar!
AstronomyPosted by
NBC Chicago

Strawberry Moon

According to astronomers, the final “Supermoon” of 2021 will take place on Thursday night in the Northern Hemisphere, and the next one won’t take place for nearly a year.
Astronomyamicohoops.net

Finally, on June 24, the Super Strawberry Full Moon in Capricorn brings good news.

Obscuration season is finished, Mercury goes direct on June 22, and one of the best full moons of the year, the Full Moon in Capricorn, will show up on June 24. It’s an ideal opportunity to receive the rewards of all the difficult work you’ve been putting towards the aims you put off on the January 13 new moon. So is it safe to say that you are prepared to take off?
Astronomytheaudl.com

SOLar Eclipse - Icarus and the Sun

It’s never wise to tempt the sun. In an ancient land with a storied past, there lived a boy named Icarus. One day, he built some wings, and with hay and feathers fastened together with a homemade paste, Icarus found a way to fly. But Icarus was too proud, and one day tempted the sun. His rag tag wings melted, and he fell; down, down into the sea below, never to tempt the sun again.
Astronomythebharatexpressnews.com

In Photos: The Strawberry Moon in India and other countries

The full strawberry moon will appear “full” for about three days this time. It was seen early Wednesday in parts of the world and a similar spectacle will continue until Saturday morning. In India, the Strawberry Moon was best seen at midnight on June 25, around 12:09 a.m. Full moons have captivated people’s imaginations since time immemorial and have been named after local cultures around the world, especially in Europe and the Americas. The June Full Moon has been named Strawberry Moon, Mead Moon, or Rose Moon. For Hindus in India, this Full Moon is called Vat Purnima and married women offer prayers at the Banyan Tree. In Odisha, this is called the Deva Snana Purnima, when Lord Jagannath’s Snana Yatra takes place. Twitter is inundated with stunning photos of the Strawberry Moon. For Buddhists this Full Moon is Poson Poya and Sri Lanka celebrates Posan on this day. Here are some pictures of the Full Moon:
Astronomywcti12.com

Super Strawberry Moon will light up ENC night sky at dusk Thursday

NEW BERN, Craven County — The first full Moon of summer 2021 this week will also be the year’s biggest and brightest. The Super Strawberry Moon will be the lowest-hanging full Moon of the year. According to the website timeanddate.com’s moon calculator, the moonrise in eastern North Carolina on Thursday...
New York City, NYmymodernmet.com

Incredible Eclipse Photo Looks Exactly Like the Photographer’s Planned Sketch

Astrophotography—and particularly eclipse photography—can be a game of minutes. Capturing the perfect photo often comes down to the detailed research and extensive planning that happens in the weeks, and even months, prior to a big event. Photographer Julian Diamond is more than familiar with the work it takes to get a great eclipse photo. Diamond, who is based in New York's Hudson Valley, enjoyed success with his 2018 photo of the full moon centered on a fire tower. Now, he was ready to use this landmark again to celebrate the most recent partial solar eclipse.