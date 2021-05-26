Yelp Adds Feature That Allows Companies to Self-Identify as LGBTQ-Owned

If you want to make sure you support businesses that are LGBTQ-owned, then Yelp has just made it easier to assist you in that goal!. In celebration of Pride Month, Yelp has made finding businesses that are supportive of the same values easier to locate. Yelp has introduced an attribute that allows companies to self-identify themselves for consumers who want to specifically support LGBTQ-owned businesses. The business finder website is also highlighting restaurant, food, and nightlife businesses that identify as LGBTQ-owned or Open to All on Yelp with rainbow-colored map pins for the entire month of June in order to help people find relevant venues to celebrate Pride Month.