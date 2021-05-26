Cancel
Minorities

Yelp Adds Feature That Allows Companies to Self-Identify as LGBTQ-Owned

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
 15 days ago
If you want to make sure you support businesses that are LGBTQ-owned, then Yelp has just made it easier to assist you in that goal!. In celebration of Pride Month, Yelp has made finding businesses that are supportive of the same values easier to locate. Yelp has introduced an attribute that allows companies to self-identify themselves for consumers who want to specifically support LGBTQ-owned businesses. The business finder website is also highlighting restaurant, food, and nightlife businesses that identify as LGBTQ-owned or Open to All on Yelp with rainbow-colored map pins for the entire month of June in order to help people find relevant venues to celebrate Pride Month.

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

