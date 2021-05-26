Cancel
Ontario, OR

Ontario changes would expand council's ability to remove president, city manager

By Liliana Frankel - The Enterprise
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONTARIO – Recommendations from Ontario’s Charter Review Committee mean the city’s governing document could be in for an overhaul. The city charter guides everything about how Ontario city government functions, including urban planning, public safety and municipal elections. But it hasn’t been amended since 1985 – much longer, City Manager Adam Brown said, than was normal for most Oregon cities.

IN THIS ARTICLE
