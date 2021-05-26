Ontario changes would expand council's ability to remove president, city manager

Did you know that when former Ontario City Councilor Dan Capron moved out of city limits, thereby resigning from his seat, he didn’t have to?. The city of Ontario’s municipal charter states that in order to be elected, a person has to have lived within city limits for one year, but once a person is elected, they could theoretically move outside the city altogether and keep on serving. While that may not have been the original intent of the authors, the 8-page document still reads that way 36 years since its last update in 1985.